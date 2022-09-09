Lewis (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lewis tweaked his hamstring in mid-August which sidelined him for over a week, but his ability to practice in full Friday suggests he's moved past the issue. The sixth-year pro is currently listed behind fellow cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown on the team's depth chart.

