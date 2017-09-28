Play

Lewis (hamstring) was free from Wednesday's injury report, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Lewis went down with a hamstring injury in Monday's victory over the Cardinals, but his presence at Wednesday's practice indicates the issue was not serious. Barring any setbacks, he figures to play his usual special teams and depth cornerback role in Sunday's game against the Rams.

