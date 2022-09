Lewis (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Buccaneers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lewis suffered a hamstring injury in mid-August, but he's since returned to limited practices. However, his status for Week 1 is still in doubt. Lewis has been the Cowboys' top nickel cornerback since he was drafted in 2017, so his potential absence would put Dallas in a tough situation with Tom Brady and his plethora of weapons coming to town.