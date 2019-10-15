Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Records first INT of 2019
Lewis notched four tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Jets.
The Cowboys' defensive back has just nine tackles on the season, and Lewis' interception Sunday was his first of the year. Until his production increases substantially, the 24-year-old cornerback should not be considered in IDP formats.
