Lewis made sevens solo tackles and one pass breakup during Monday's 23-16 win over the Giants.
Lewis tallied his most productive day of the season during Monday night's divisional victory. The sixth-year pro handled 79 percent of defensive snaps and warrants emergency flex considerations in deep IDP formats heading into a Week 4 matchup against Washington.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: No injury designation for Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Full participant in walkthrough•
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Won't practice this week•
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Tweaks hamstring•
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Reinstated from COVID list•
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list•