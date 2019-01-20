Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Reduced role in 2018
Lewis had 12 tackles (10 solo) and one interception in 15 games this season.
Lewis had a heavy workload during his rookie campaign in 2017, but saw double-digit defensive snaps in only three games this season. The 23-year-old was entrenched as the Cowboys' No. 4 cornerback and worked mostly in dime packages. Lewis is likely to begin 2019 in a similar role with Chidobe Awuzie, Byron Jones and Anthony Brown all under contract next year.
