Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Remains day-to-day with hamstring injury
Lewis said Wednesday that his ailing hamstring feels much better, but he remains day-to-day, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The former Michigan Wolverine has been sidelined since July 29. When healthy, the plan remains for him to compete for a supporting role in the Cowboys' secondary.
