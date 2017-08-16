Play

Lewis said Wednesday that his ailing hamstring feels much better, but he remains day-to-day, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The former Michigan Wolverine has been sidelined since July 29. When healthy, the plan remains for him to compete for a supporting role in the Cowboys' secondary.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories