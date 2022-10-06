Lewis (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Lewis failed to play in Week 4 against the Commanders, after he sustained an apparent groin injury during pregame warmups. Though the severity of the 27-year-old defensive back's issue is unclear, his upgrade from a non-participant Wednesday to a limited participant Thursday is a step in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest against the Rams. If Lewis is unable to gain medical clearance before the weekend, rookie Daron Bland would likely slot in as Dallas' nickel corner for a second consecutive week.
