Lewis was back at practice Thursday, DallasCowboys.com reports.

A not guilty verdict Tuesday in his domestic violence trial cleared the way for his return to the Cowboys, but the third-round pick is still a little behind the rest of his rookie DB cohort in training camp. Lewis didn't take part in any team drills on defense but did see some work as a punt returner, although Ryan Switzer is expected to hold that role in the regular season. Lewis should begin team drills by Saturday.

