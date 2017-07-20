Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Set for trial next week
Lewis will stand trial early next week for a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, Dan Murphy of ESPN.com reports.
Lewis' trial could be done as early as Tuesday, but that would still force the 2017 third-round pick to miss the first couple days of training camp. Upon his return, the rookie will be competing for playing time at cornerback behind Anthony Brown and Orlando Scandrick.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How does Williams' back change Chargers?
With rookie Mike Williams' status very much up in the air heading into training camp, what...
-
Browns' offense not one to ignore
It's fun to poke fun at the Browns but Heath Cummings says they have some serious breakout...
-
Will the Panthers retool the offense?
Cam Newton is coming off of down year and a shoulder surgery. Will he mesh with his new we...
-
Sorting out crowded Vikings' backfield
The Vikings running back situation is as messy as any in the league. Heath Cummings tries to...
-
Projecting Jamison Crowder
Jamison Crowder took a step forward in 2016, but an increased role should lead to career-highs...
-
Regression in Ryan's future?
Heath Cummings was selling you hard on Matt Ryan going into 2016. Then, Ryan had one of the...