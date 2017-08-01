Lewis (hamstring) will not play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, Jon Machota of the Dallas News reports.

Lewis exited Saturday's practice with a hamstring injury and hasn't participated since. It isn't clear how much longer he could be out. In his absence, Nolan Carroll and Chidobe Awuzie should be the first to see playing time behind starters Anthony Brown and Orlando Scandrick.

