Lewis (neck) didn't practice Friday and has been ruled out for Monday's game against Houston, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Lewis has been sidelined from practice all week due to a neck injury he likely picked up during the Cowboys' Week 10 loss to the Eagles. He'll shift his focus to returning to practice ahead of Dallas' Week 12 clash against Washington on Sunday, Nov. 24. C.J. Goodwin is the top candidate to see snaps at slot corner Monday alongside Trevon Diggs and Caelen Carson.