Lewis (groin) did not participate during the Cowboys' practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lewis did not play during Week 4's win over the Commanders after picking up a groin injury in pregame warmups, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. As a result, rookie cornerback Daron Bland saw his first defensive action of the season, recording three tackles and an interception over 58 defensive snaps. If Lewis is unable to work his way back into practice over the next two days, expect Bland to step back in as Dallas' nickel corner this Sunday against the Rams.