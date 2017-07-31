Lewis (hamstring) did not practice Sunday, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.

Lewis sat out Sunday's practice in what appears to be a precautionary move at this point. Given the nature of hamstring injuries, the Cowboys are smart to allow him ample time before throwing him back into the gauntlet.

