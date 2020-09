Lewis (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Rams, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Lewis hasn't been able to practice since suffering an ankle injury Aug. 20, so he'll be forced to sit out Week 1. Although Lewis wasn't expected to be a starter, it's a major hit to the team's secondary that is expected to start Trevon Diggs on Sunday. Lewis will look to get healthy before Week 2 when the Cowboys face another daunting pass attack in the Falcons.