Lewis signed a three-year contract worth up to $16.5 million with the Cowboys on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lewis tested free agency and decided to return to Dallas. The 25-year-old cornerback started 13 games for the Cowboys last year, recording a career-high 59 tackles (40 solo) in addition to two sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. Lewis and Trevon Diggs are expected to be the Cowboys' top two cornerbacks in 2021.