Lewis sustained a lower-leg injury during Thursday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The fourth-year corner was expected to see significant snaps in 2020 in the slot and in nickel packages. If Lewis' injury proves to be serious, it would open up more opportunities for Anthony Brown, Daryl Worley and fourth-round pick Reggie Robinson.
