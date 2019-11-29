Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Two sacks versus Bills
Lewis notched six tackles (four solo), two sacks and one defended pass during Thursday's 26-15 loss to the Bills.
Lewis now has three sacks on the season. The third-year pro has thrived in his role as a nickelback through 12 contests, but his IDP upside remains somewhat limited due to his standing behind Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie on the depth chart.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Caps win with first career TD•
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Records first INT of 2019•
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Reduced role in 2018•
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Will work as No. 3 corner•
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Finishes strong in rookie season•
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Locked into starting role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals Thanksgiving recap
Ben Gretch reviews all three Thanksgiving games to find actionable advice as we head toward...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 13.
-
Week 13 QB Preview: Bench Watson?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Backfield messes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 13 including...