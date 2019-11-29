Play

Lewis notched six tackles (four solo), two sacks and one defended pass during Thursday's 26-15 loss to the Bills.

Lewis now has three sacks on the season. The third-year pro has thrived in his role as a nickelback through 12 contests, but his IDP upside remains somewhat limited due to his standing behind Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie on the depth chart.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories