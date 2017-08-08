Lewis (hamstring) needs a few more days to recover and is not expected to play against the Rams on Saturday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The University of Michigan product already missed out on the Hall of Fame Game. Lewis wasn't expected to make a a serious case for a starting position in Dallas, but he was expected to battle for a backup job behind Anthony Brown (hamstring) and Orlando Scandrick.

