Lewis (ankle) was spotted Sunday wearing a walking boot on his left foot, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lewis has been held out of practice since suffering an ankle injury Aug. 20, and he didn't suit up for Sunday's scrimmage. The fourth-year cornerback has just two weeks to get healthy ahead of the Cowboys' opener Sept. 13 versus the Rams.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Needs another week•
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Suffers leg injury•
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Career-high four sacks in 2019•
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Two sacks versus Bills•
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Caps win with first career TD•
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Records first INT of 2019•