Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones said Monday that Lewis will open training camp on the PUP list, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Lewis ended 2022 on injured reserve with a Lisfranc injury and has been trying to get back to full strength this offseason, but it sounds like he'll be unavailable to start the 2023 campaign. If the 2017 third-round pick is placed on the PUP list, he'll be forced to miss at least the first six games of the season.