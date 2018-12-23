Lewis will serve as the third cornerback with Anthony Brown (back) out of Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Lewis had tons of responsibility in his rookie season but has dropped to a majority special-teams role with Chidobe Awuzie healthy in 2018. Lewis will have an opportunity to prove he belongs again versus a strong Bucs passing attack and a chance to clinch the playoffs with a win.