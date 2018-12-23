Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Will work as No. 3 corner
Lewis will serve as the third cornerback with Anthony Brown (back) out of Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Lewis had tons of responsibility in his rookie season but has dropped to a majority special-teams role with Chidobe Awuzie healthy in 2018. Lewis will have an opportunity to prove he belongs again versus a strong Bucs passing attack and a chance to clinch the playoffs with a win.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Finishes strong in rookie season•
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Locked into starting role•
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Not on injury report•
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Doesn't play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...