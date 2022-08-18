Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Lewis won't return to practice this week after suffering a hamstring injury Wednesday, per the team's official site.

McCarthy added that it's too early to tell just how long Lewis will be out this preseason, but that the team's "immediate goal is to get him ready for Week 1." With the sixth-year cornerback sidelined for an unknown period of time, backups C.J. Goodwin, Nahshon Wright, Isaac Taylor-Stuart and Daron Bland should see increased opportunities during Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers.