Lewis (groin) is ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Lewis appears to have suffered this issue during pregame warmups, leaving DaRon Bland to step in as the Cowboys' nickel corner Sunday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. While the exact nature and severity of this injury are still unclear, the veteran's next chance to play will come against the Packers in Week 5.