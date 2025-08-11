default-cbs-image
Thomas (lower body) recorded a tackle in Saturday's 31-21 loss to the Rams.

Thomas was working through a lower-body injury at training camp, but he was able to be active for the Cowboys' preseason opener. The 25-year-old will likely operate as the top backup at strong safety behind Donovan Wilson, while also having a role as an option at kick returner in 2025.

