Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Active for preseason opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (lower body) recorded a tackle in Saturday's 31-21 loss to the Rams.
Thomas was working through a lower-body injury at training camp, but he was able to be active for the Cowboys' preseason opener. The 25-year-old will likely operate as the top backup at strong safety behind Donovan Wilson, while also having a role as an option at kick returner in 2025.
