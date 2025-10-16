default-cbs-image
Thomas (head) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas popped up on the injury report at practice Thursday due to a migraine, and his status ahead of Week 7 will be worth monitoring. The safety will look to erase any concerns about his availability by logging a full practice Friday prior to Sunday's matchup with Washington.

