Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (head) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas popped up on the injury report at practice Thursday due to a migraine, and his status ahead of Week 7 will be worth monitoring. The safety will look to erase any concerns about his availability by logging a full practice Friday prior to Sunday's matchup with Washington.
