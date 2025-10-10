Thomas (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Panthers, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Thomas opened the week with back-to-back limited practices while managing an ankle injury, but he's been given the green light to play against Carolina after logging a full practice Friday. He made the second start of his three-year NFL career in the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Jets, when he played every defensive snap and recorded 10 tackles (five solo). Thomas figures to start at safety alongside Donovan Wilson for as long as Malik Hooker (toe) is on injured reserve.