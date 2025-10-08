Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Dealing with ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas was limited in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Thomas was one of 18 Cowboys players listed on Wednesday's injury report. He likely sustained the ankle injury during the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Jets, when he logged 10 tackles (five solo) while playing every defensive snap. Thomas would avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's road clash against Carolina if he were to practice in full over the next two days.
