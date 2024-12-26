Thomas (knee) was listed as a full participant on Dallas' practice estimate Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Thomas has sat out the Cowboys' past three matchups due to a knee injury, but a full listing Wednesday indicates he's good to go for the team's Week 17 matchup versus the Eagles.
More News
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: No go for Week 16•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Slated for another absence•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Ruled out for Week 14•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Won't return against Giants•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Carted off field Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Practices Thursday•