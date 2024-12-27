Thomas (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
The safety was also listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate despite missing the past three games with the injury. Thomas seems like a safe bet to return Sunday against the Eagles. The second-year pro has played on 236 special-teams snaps and 62 defensive snaps in 2024, making 12 tackles (nine solo), defending a pass and forcing a fumble.
More News
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Estimated as full participant•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: No go for Week 16•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Slated for another absence•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Ruled out for Week 14•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Won't return against Giants•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Carted off field Thursday•