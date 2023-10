Thomas (hamstring) was a full participant at the Cowboys' practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Thomas missed the team's Week 6 win over the Chargers while dealing with a hamstring injury, but he now appears ready to return to the field in Week 8 following their bye week. The 23-year-old will be back in his role as a depth option at safety behind Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse.