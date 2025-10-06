Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Hits for double-digit tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas recorded 10 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's win over the Jets.
The undrafted fourth-year safety took advantage of a starting assignment after Malik Hooker (toe) landed on IR, reaching double digits for the first time in his career. Thomas will look to stay productive in Week 6 against the Panthers.
