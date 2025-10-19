Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Inactive for Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (migraine) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Thomas missed Friday's practice due to a migraine, and the issue is severe enough for him to miss his first game of the regular season. Markquese Bell will likely start at safety alongside Donovan Wilson in Thomas' absence.
More News
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Questionable to play after DNP•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Added to injury report•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Cleared to play Week 6•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Hits for double-digit tackles•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Will start Week 5•