Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Limited by migraine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (migraine) was limited in practice Wednesday, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.
Thomas was sidelined by the illness in Week 7 after being added to the injury report Thursday. It's positive that he was able to take the field in any capacity Wednesday, but his status for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos remains unclear.
More News
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Inactive for Week 7•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Questionable to play after DNP•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Added to injury report•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Cleared to play Week 6•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Hits for double-digit tackles•