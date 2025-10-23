default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Thomas (migraine) was limited in practice Wednesday, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Thomas was sidelined by the illness in Week 7 after being added to the injury report Thursday. It's positive that he was able to take the field in any capacity Wednesday, but his status for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos remains unclear.

More News