Thomas (knee) is inactive for Sunday night's contest against the Buccaneers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas will be unavailable in Week 16 as he continues to nurse the knee injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Giants. The safety plays primarily on special teams, so his absence doesn't carry a major impact on the defense.
