Thomas' lower-body injury will likely keep him out for another week of practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The safety and kickoff returner suffered the injury back on July 27. Thomas signed a one-year, $1.03-million contract with the Cowboys in March after playing on 281 special-teams snaps and 90 defensive snaps for the team in 2024, recording 14 tackles (10 solo) and 187 kickoff-return yards, including a touchdown.