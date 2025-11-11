The Cowboys placed Thomas (migraines) on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Thomas has missed two of the past three games due to migraines, and he'll now miss at least the next four contests. Thomas had started each of the last three games in which he appeared, logging at least 91 percent of the defensive snaps in all of those, so it's a significant loss to the Dallas defense. The Cowboys don't have a single truly healthy safety on the roster, as all five are dealing with some sort of injury.