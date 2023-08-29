Thomas appears to have won a spot on the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

An undrafted free agent in 2022, Thomas began last season on the practice squad and ended it on the practice squad injured list for an undisclosed injury. Healthy this offseason, the Georgia Tech product has had a big camp and seems to have secured a depth safety role in the Dallas secondary. That could come with more defensive snaps than expected, as coordinator Dan Quinn likes to use hybrid safety/linebackers, and the team's actual LB corps has been hit by injuries. Thomas' main usage will likely come on special teams, however.