Thomas (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The safety suffered the concussion during Dallas' Week 9 loss to Atlanta, sat out of practice last week while in concussion protocols and then missed the Cowboys' Week 10 loss to the Eagles. Thomas appears on track to return for the team's Monday night clash with Houston this week. The second-year pro has played on 32 defensive snaps and 179 special-teams snaps in eight games this season, making seven tackles (six solo) and forcing a fumble.