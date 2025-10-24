Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Questionable for Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (migraine) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Thomas was limited earlier in the week and then logged a DNP on Friday due to migraine issues. If Thomas is unable to play, Alijah Clark would likely draw the start since Donovan Wilson (elbow) has already been ruled out against Denver.
