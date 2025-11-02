default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Thomas (migraine) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Cardinals, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas has been dealing with a migraine for the last three weeks, and he's missed two games as a result. He turned in a full full practice Saturday, which is a positive sign for his return, though his status won't be official until shortly before Monday night's kickoff.

More News