Thomas (migraine) did not practice Friday and is listed questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Thomas appeared on Thursday's injury report due to a migraine. His inability to practice Friday indicates that he is leaning toward the doubtful side of playing Sunday, though his official status may not be known until Dallas announces its list of inactive players about 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Markquese Bell figures to be the top candidate to start at safety alongside Donovan Wilson if Thomas is not cleared to play.