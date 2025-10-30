Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Still dealing with migraine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (migraine) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
A migraine has prevented Thomas from playing in the Cowboys' last two games. He would likely have to log a full practice over the next two days to have a realistic chance of being cleared to play against the Cardinals on Monday. Markquese Bell would continue to enjoy an expanded role on defense for as long as Thomas is on the shelf.