Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Suffers injury at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (lower body) suffered a lower body injury at the Cowboys' practice Sunday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Thomas sustained an undisclosed lower body injury, and it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined for. More information on his status will likely come in the near future.
