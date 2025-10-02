Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus confirmed Thursday that Thomas will start in place of injured Malik Hooker (toe) on Sunday against the Jets, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hooker hasn't yet officially been ruled out, but this essentially confirms he won't play after being injured last Sunday night against the Packers. Thomas played a season-high 51 defensive snaps in relief of Hooker in Week 4 and recorded three tackles (one solo) in the 40-40 tie.