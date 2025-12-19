Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Won't play again this season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (migraine) won't return this season, head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed Friday, Clarence Hill Jr. of alldlls.com reports.
Thomas has been on the reserve/non-football illness list since Nov. 11. The 25-year-old safety will likely need to resolve his migraine issues prior to signing with any NFL team after he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.
More News
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Placed on reserve/NFI list•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Cleared for Week 9•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Questionable to face Cards•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Still dealing with migraine•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas: Questionable for Week 8•