Thomas (migraine) won't return this season, head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed Friday, Clarence Hill Jr. of alldlls.com reports.

Thomas has been on the reserve/non-football illness list since Nov. 11. The 25-year-old safety will likely need to resolve his migraine issues prior to signing with any NFL team after he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

