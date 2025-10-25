Thomas (migraine) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against Denver.

Thomas has been dealing with a migraine for over a week. He was initially deemed questionable for Week 8 on Friday's injury report but has since been downgraded to out and won't travel to Denver. Markquese Bell started and played 100 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps last week against Washington and figures to log a hefty workload again Sunday.