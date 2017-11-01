Cowboys' Justin Durant: Full practice participant
Durant (groin) practiced without limitations Wednesday and is in line to play Sunday against the Chiefs.
Durant is ready for his first action since Week 6 against the Packers. However, the Cowboys' linebacker corps is at full health, so Durant is likely to play most of his snaps on special teams.
