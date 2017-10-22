Cowboys' Justin Durant: Inactive for Sunday
Durant (groin) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Durant will miss his first game of the season, but he was likely to see a decrease in his snap count since Sean Lee (hamstring) is fully healthy again. He'll now focus his attention on getting ready for a divisional matchup in Week 9 against the Redskins.
