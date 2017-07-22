Durant (undisclosed) was placed on the NFI list on Saturday, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.

It isn't clear as to what sort of injury Durant is dealing with. Since he was re-signed just two days ago, it may have been a pre-existing condition. His return date isn't certain.

